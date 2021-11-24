Christmas at the Capitol

Nov 24, 2021 - Dec 26, 2021

Celebrate the holiday season by roaming the halls of the South Dakota Capitol Building, filled with trees, music, and entertainment.

The 2021 theme is Winter Wishes. There will be over 80 decorates trees on display in addition to a beautifully decorated Capitol Building.

The event also includes musical performances most evenings and weekends throughout the holiday season. Hanukkah will be observed November 28 through December 6 with lighting of Menorah to take place a sundown each evening.