Christmas Eve Family Fun
Dec 24, 2022 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Rejoice, it's Christmas time!
From 10 AM to 2 PM on December 24, enjoy UNLIMITED attractions and Arcade Games for only $17 per person! That includes all arcade games (no redemption points), laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars, the climbing wall, and the Ballocity Play Arena.
There is something for everyone, bring the whole family. We'll see you there and Happy Holidays!
Fee: $17
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Dec 24, 2022 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Join us as we celebrate the holidays with a little family fun at Allevity Entertainment this Christmas Eve.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.