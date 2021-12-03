Christmas in The Hills - "Visions of Sugar Plums"

Dec 3, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christmas in the Hills invites everyone to the 2021 festivities, “Visions of Sugar Plums"!

A full weekend of events are planned beginning with The Journey of Lights Parade on Friday evening, December 3.

United Churches Mission Group for Haiti will host a complimentary Soup Supper immediately following the parade for all parade participants. A donations is requested from all non-parade participants.

Activities for Saturday, December 4 will begin at the Mueller Center with Christmas In The Hills hosting our Marketplace. Vendors will be displaying and selling their crafts, food items, etc. along with several food booths tempting our appetites; all to make an enjoyable day of indoor shopping. The Minnekahta Quilt Guild will be hosting their annual Quilt Show. Gift wrapping will be available for shoppers along with carriage rides and pictures with Santa.

Manger Melodies, the Saturday evening concert at the Mueller Center Theatre, will feature Orion and Stacey Potter, and two local groups: Cold Water Creek Band and Son Seekers. A great evening to enjoy the wonderful songs and music of the Christmas Season. This concert will be free as in the past thanks to our generous sponsors. In addition, the Hot Springs Fellowship of Christian Athletes youth will present an outdoor Living Nativity near the entrance to the Mueller Center prior to the concert.

Friday – Dec. 3

Beginning at 6:00 pm – River Street

Tree lighting ceremony at the Evans Building

Journey of Lights Parade

Soup Supper at the United Churches – donations accepted for mission project

Saturday – Dec. 4

MarketPlace at the Mueller Center – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Crafts and food items for sale Food Booths Gift wrapping Carriage rides Pictures with Santa

Saturday Evening program at the Mueller Center Theatre Living Nativity – 6:00 – 7:00 pm “Manger Melodies” Christmas Concert 7:00 pm

