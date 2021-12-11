Share |

Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House

Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Visitors will receive a mini truffle from Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online after October 25 or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.

 

Fee: $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021 Open house-style tours will be offered from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Dec 18, 2021 - Dec 19, 2021 Open house-style tours will be offered from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Adams House will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season.

Historic Adams House
Historic Adams House 57732 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

December (2021)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable