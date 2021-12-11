Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House
Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021
The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Visitors will receive a mini truffle from Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online after October 25 or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021 Open house-style tours will be offered from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Dec 18, 2021 - Dec 19, 2021 Open house-style tours will be offered from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
