CHRISTMAS TOURS OF THE HISTORIC ADAMS HOUSE
The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season.
The open house-style tour is from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. Enjoy hot beverages, cookies, and s'mores. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop.
Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12 and free to children 5 and under. Families are welcome.
Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.
Location:
HISTORIC ADAMS HOUSE
Map:
150 Sherman St Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:
605-722-4800
Email:
carolyn@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:
https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/10-general/26652-christmas-tours-of-the-historic-adams-house.html
All Dates:
Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021
Dec 18, 2021 - Dec 19, 2021
