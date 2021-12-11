CHRISTMAS TOURS OF THE HISTORIC ADAMS HOUSE

Dec 11, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season.

The open house-style tour is from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. Enjoy hot beverages, cookies, and s'mores. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop.

Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12 and free to children 5 and under. Families are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.