Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House
The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.
Fee: $10 for members, $15 for non-members, $5 for children 6-12, and free to children 5 and under.
|Historic Adams House
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|605-578-3724
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Dec 10, 2022 - Dec 11, 2022
The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season for tours over two weekends.
