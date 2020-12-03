Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Dec 10, 2020 - Dec 12, 2020

The Historic Adams House will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800. Masks are required inside the Adams House. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.

