CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

Apr 10, 2022 2:00 pm

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES, a celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there, features four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and the problems of a rural Minnesota church.

From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, the book and music give us a touching, funny look at their lives as we see them handle a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter Fundraiser and a steaming hot July wedding. Funny and down to earth, audiences will recognize these ladies as they begin to see the Church year unfold from below the House of God.

