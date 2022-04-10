Share |

Apr 10, 2022 2:00 pm

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES, a celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there, features four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and the problems of a rural Minnesota church.

From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, the book and music give us a touching, funny look at their lives as we see them handle a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter Fundraiser and a steaming hot July wedding. Funny and down to earth, audiences will recognize these ladies as they begin to see the Church year unfold from below the House of God.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted. 


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/church-basement-ladies

All Dates:
