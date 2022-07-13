Share |

Cinderella - A Real Ball

Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022

Don't miss this classic fairy tale with a brand new revised book and score!  You'll believe that a pumpkin can become a carriage.  And mice can become horses.  It's possible!

Poor Ella.  When her wicked stepmother and her two less-than-desirable stepsisters leave her at home while they attend the Prince's Ball, she seems destined to live her life among the cinders.  But her fairy godmother has other plans.  She transforms the young waif into a ravishing beauty.  But the magic wears off at midnight.  Hardly enough time to fall in love.  Or, is it?


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Email:   tickets@blackhillsplayhouse.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/

