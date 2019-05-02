Share |

City Blossom 2019

May 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

As a catalyst for good, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has been uniting passionate donors with important causes more than 30 years.

Since our founding, we have helped our area’s thinkers and dreamers create meaningful change through philanthropy, granting more than $168 million to nonprofits throughout our community.

Please join us as we celebrate the purpose and power of philanthropy at City Blossom, our signature fundraising event designed to recognize the truly incredible impact of people helping people.

 

Fee: $500-$1,000


Location:   Avera on Louise
Map:   On the corner of Louise Ave. & 69th St., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57101
Phone:   605-336-7055
Email:   mdonohue@sfacf.org
Website:   http://www.sfacf.org/cityblossom2019/

