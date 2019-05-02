City Blossom 2019
May 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
As a catalyst for good, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has been uniting passionate donors with important causes more than 30 years.
Since our founding, we have helped our area’s thinkers and dreamers create meaningful change through philanthropy, granting more than $168 million to nonprofits throughout our community.
Please join us as we celebrate the purpose and power of philanthropy at City Blossom, our signature fundraising event designed to recognize the truly incredible impact of people helping people.
Fee: $500-$1,000
|Location:
|Avera on Louise
|Map:
|On the corner of Louise Ave. & 69th St., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57101
|Phone:
|605-336-7055
|Email:
|mdonohue@sfacf.org
|Website:
|http://www.sfacf.org/cityblossom2019/
All Dates:
May 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join Us in Celebrating the Power and Purpose of Philanthropy!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.