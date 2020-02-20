Share |

Cleveland Abbott - Sioux Falls

Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Minnehaha County Historical Society presents the Third Thursday Free Public History Talk at the Old Courthouse Museum. Bruce Danielson presents the life and legacy of Cleveland Abbott, American football player, coach and educator.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org

Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm MCHS 3rd Thursday History Talk

Bruce Danielson presents the life of American football player, coach and educator, Cleveland Abbott.

Old Courthouse Museum
Old Courthouse Museum 57104 200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104

