Cleveland Abbott - Sioux Falls
Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Minnehaha County Historical Society presents the Third Thursday Free Public History Talk at the Old Courthouse Museum. Bruce Danielson presents the life and legacy of Cleveland Abbott, American football player, coach and educator.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Bruce Danielson presents the life of American football player, coach and educator, Cleveland Abbott.
