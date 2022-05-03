COME FROM AWAY
May 7, 2022 - May 8, 2022
Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!
This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® Nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony®-Winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.
The show is recommended for ages 10 and up.
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/come-away
All Dates:
May 3, 2022 - May 6, 2022 Performances begin at 7:30pm
May 7, 2022 - May 8, 2022 Performances at 2:00pm & 7:30pm
