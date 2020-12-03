Comedy for a Cause | A Benefit for Healing Hope Ministries - Sioux Falls
Dec 3, 2020 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The evening’s showcase will be in the form of comedy and what we believe can be a remedy for sadness and pain; humor. Comedy For A Cause provides an opportunity to connect and network with business leaders, influential community members, and the team at Healing Hope Ministries.
Featured that night will be dinner, desserts, opportunities to bid on unique auction items and a chance to laugh the night away with nationally recognized comedian, Michael Cruz Kayne.
Fee: $50-100
|Location:
|Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls
|Map:
|201 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|712-230-0028
|Email:
|healinghopesd25@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-for-a-cause-a-benefit-for-healing-hope-ministries-tickets-127196446997
All Dates:
Comedy For A Cause is an evening to recognize and celebrate the hope and healing that can be found after the loss of a child.
