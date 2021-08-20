Share |

Community Blood Drive - Sioux Falls

Aug 20, 2021 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

We are hosting a blood drive with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank. All blood types are welcome.

Blood Donors Make a Difference:
1 hour of your time can save 3 lives.
4.5 million lives are saved every year in the US thanks to blood donations.
Someone in the US needs blood every 2 seconds.
8 out of 10 people will require blood or blood products in their lifetime.
Donated blood is used for traumas, surgeries, burns, cancer, and other illnesses.

Save Lives. Give Blood.
Our community depends on volunteer donors like you to keep our national blood supply available to everyone who needs it.

All donors will receive one ticket for a main course from BackYard Grill (Backyard BBQ) or Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, and a ticket for one dessert from The SDSU Ice Cream Truck or Tropical Sno. All donors will also receive a Culver’s pint-for-pint coupon.


Location:   Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Map:   6401 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   (605) 335-1080
Email:   siouxlandoralsurgery@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.siouxlandoralsurgery.com/blooddrive/

All Dates:
Aug 20, 2021 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

More than 4.5 million Americans need blood transfusions each year. That’s 1 transfusion every 2 seconds! Sign up to donate blood and give the gift of life.

Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery 57108 6401 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Search All Events By Day

August (2021)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable