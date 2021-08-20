Community Blood Drive - Sioux Falls

Aug 20, 2021 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

We are hosting a blood drive with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank. All blood types are welcome.



Blood Donors Make a Difference:

1 hour of your time can save 3 lives.

4.5 million lives are saved every year in the US thanks to blood donations.

Someone in the US needs blood every 2 seconds.

8 out of 10 people will require blood or blood products in their lifetime.

Donated blood is used for traumas, surgeries, burns, cancer, and other illnesses.



Save Lives. Give Blood.

Our community depends on volunteer donors like you to keep our national blood supply available to everyone who needs it.



All donors will receive one ticket for a main course from BackYard Grill (Backyard BBQ) or Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, and a ticket for one dessert from The SDSU Ice Cream Truck or Tropical Sno. All donors will also receive a Culver’s pint-for-pint coupon.