Community Fishing Day

Feb 5, 2022 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: Stockade Lake Beach Area

Have you ever wondered if you would like Ice Fishing? During this come and go program participants will learn about basic ice fishing equipment, safety and regulations and go fishing. Very limited equipment will be available (first come first serve).



A fishing license is not required while participating in the class. Participants should dress WARMLY. Insulated boots and warm gloves in addition to warm coats and hats are a must.



Please Note: Event may be canceled if ice conditions are not safe, or in case of severe weather (extreme temperature, winter storms, etc.).