Share |

Cowboy Supper Show Featuring Dinner by Cheyenne Crossing and Musical Comedy "High Plains Country Jamboree" with Orion & Stacy Potter - Spearfish

Jun 16, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Cowboy Supper Show Featuring
Dinner by Cheyenne Crossing and Musical Comedy "High Plains Country
Jamboree" with Orion & Stacy Potter , $30 Adults, $15 youth 6-17, 5 and
Under free. Show Only, $15.00

 

Fee: $30 Adults, $15 youth 6-17, 5 and Under free. Show Only, $15.00


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-938
Email:   karla@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/

All Dates:
Jun 9, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 16, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 23, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Cowboy Supper Show Featuring Dinner by Cheyenne Crossing and Musical Comedy "High Plains Country Jamboree" with Orion & Stacy Potter , $30 Adults, $15 youth 6-17, 5 and Under free. Show Only, $15.00

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

June (2020)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable