Crankies Puppet Show with Linda Boyle at Henry's Books in Spearfish

Oct 10, 2024 10:00 am - 11:00 am

What Is a Crankie? Is a Crankiest a grumpy person?

A Crankie or moving panorama is a very old storytelling art form that can be found throughout the world, and in many different forms. An illustration on a scroll is wound onto two spools. The spools are loaded into a box , which has a viewing window. The scroll is hand-cranked while a story is told, a song is sung or a tune is played. The person operating the crankie is a crankist, who is usually a creative, good-natured person!

Crankies come in all sizes from ones made from matchboxes, candy tins and shoes boxes, to large wooden ones on a tabletop or huge mechanically-cranked scrolls many feet long. Shadow puppets and other puppets are often used along with the crankie stories and songs.

Join us for a Crankie Puppet Show on Thursday October 10 at 10:00 AM at Henry’s Books! This event is perfect for kiddos of all ages and will include storytelling and songs.

While there isn’t a charge for this event, a suggested donation of $10 per family helps cover the cost.


Location:   Henry's Books
Map:   111 East Hudson St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-569-0991
Email:   hellohenrysbooks@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.shophenrysbooks.com

All Dates:
