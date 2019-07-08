CSI Camp - Deadwood
Jul 8, 2019 - Jul 12, 2019
Learn about Morse code, find secret messages written in invisible ink, and crack an enigmatic code to solve the museum’s mysteries. Students will solve puzzles, play games, and figure out clues to uncover the mysteries at the museum. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. For students going into grades 4-6; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.;
$40 for members and $50 for non-members. Scholarships are available. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Jul 8, 2019 - Jul 12, 2019 9:00am to 4:00pm
Camp for students in grades 4-6.
