Cultivating Courage - Sioux Falls

Oct 24, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Annual fundraising event including a Wall of Champagne, heavy appetizers, drinks, photo opportunities, live auction on 2 community art pieces, and Give & Take Wall.


Location:   The Atrium at Blue Haven
Map:   46594 268th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-339-0116

