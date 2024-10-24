Cultivating Courage - Sioux Falls
Oct 24, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Annual fundraising event including a Wall of Champagne, heavy appetizers, drinks, photo opportunities, live auction on 2 community art pieces, and Give & Take Wall.
|Location:
|The Atrium at Blue Haven
|Map:
|46594 268th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-339-0116
All Dates:
