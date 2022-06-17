Czech Days

Jun 17, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022

Czech Days means fun, music, entertainment, dancing, and traditional Czech foods. The celebration keeps alive the heritage of the early founders of the little South Dakota community who came to Tabor from Bohemia as early as 1869.

Baseball, fireworks, music, parades, Bohemian tractor pull, craft fair, quilt show, carnival, dancing, craft workshops, queen pageant, kids’ pedal tractor pull and Czech heritage reenactments and so much more.