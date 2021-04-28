Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.
Apr 28, 2021 - May 2, 2021
In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Washington Pavilion 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|605-367-6000
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
Apr 28, 2021 - May 2, 2021 April 28 - May 1, 2021 | 7 p.m. May 1 & 2, 2021 | 2 p.m.
