Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Apr 28, 2021 - May 2, 2021

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.