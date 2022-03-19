Dakota Coffee Festival

Mar 19, 2022 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sioux River Latte Slam has been rebranded to the Dakota Coffee Festival as ASM Global teams up with the Community Outreach. . Attendees will get to taste samples from every participating café and roaster from around the region. Coffee goers can visit and learn from experts in the industry and gather with others to celebrate all things coffee and tea! The Community Outreach is raising funds for programs that provide housing, transportation, and utility assistance, as well as mentoring programs that provide financial literacy education.

The first 500 tickets purchased include a FREE Dakota Coffee Festival coffee mug!

Tickets for the event are on sale now and starting at $17. Purchase tickets at dennysanfordpremiercenter.com or (https://bit.ly/3ply9Mg)