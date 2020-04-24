Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls
Apr 24, 2020 - Apr 25, 2020
The 52nd annual Dakota Conference on Northern Plains History, Literature, Art and Archaeology, set for April 24-25 at AU's Center for Western Studies will commemorate the centennial of the start of the 1920s, drawing connections between that decade and the one starting in 2020.
For more information: https://www.augie.edu/events/dakota-conference
Fee: $Through April 17, registration is $60 (or $55 for CWS members). After April 17, registration is $70 (or $60 for CWS members).
|Location:
|The Center for Western Studies
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/dakota-conference
