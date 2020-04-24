Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls

Apr 24, 2020 - Apr 25, 2020

The 52nd annual Dakota Conference on Northern Plains History, Literature, Art and Archaeology, set for April 24-25 at AU's Center for Western Studies will commemorate the centennial of the start of the 1920s, drawing connections between that decade and the one starting in 2020.



For more information: https://www.augie.edu/events/dakota-conference

Fee: $Through April 17, registration is $60 (or $55 for CWS members). After April 17, registration is $70 (or $60 for CWS members).