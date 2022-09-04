Dakota Five-O

As the premier mountain bike race of the Black Hills, the Dakota Five-O continues to entice riders from across the country.

From the pristine, hand-built single-track that graces much of the course, to the PBR and bacon station and the high spirited after party, riders are impressed with this 50-mile race that they continue to return year after year.

The race is held in September each year, but for those who wish to participate need to be quick on the draw. Registration for the event typically opens on April 1, and sells out within hours.