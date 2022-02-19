Share |

Dakota Nature Park Frost Fest Activities

Feb 20, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Dakota Nature park will be hosting an all-day snow Fort Building competition on Saturday, February 19th, if the weather permits. We will also have an indoor Frost Fest activity for the kids on Saturday, February 19th from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday, February 20th from 12pm to 5pm. Snowshoes will be available for rent at no cost during business hours all weekend in the Larson Nature Center. Bring you snow gear!


Location:   Dakota Nature Park - Larson Nature Center
Map:   1705 32nd St S, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 693-2233

