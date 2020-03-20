Share |

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day - Sioux Falls

Mar 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

“Won’t you ride along with me?” Following the hugely successful “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day” tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy® Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/daniel-tigers-neighborhood-live-neighbor-day

