Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day - Sioux Falls
Feb 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
“Won’t you ride along with me?” Following the hugely successful “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day” tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy® Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Washington Pavilion
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-367-6000
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
