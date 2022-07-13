Share |

Danish Days in Viborg

Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 17, 2022

Danish Days in Viborg, SD has a long and rich history dating back to Viborg’s earliest days. Danish Days is schedule for July 13 - 17 this year.

Ethnic foods, movies, water wars, ping pong ball drop, craft and vendors, parade on Saturday, dance, kids activities, fireworks - something for the entire family!!


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Main Street, Viborg SD 57070
Phone:   605-326-510
Website:   http://danishdays.org/

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 17, 2022 Check website for daily schedule and times

