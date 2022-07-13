Danish Days in Viborg
Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 17, 2022
Danish Days in Viborg, SD has a long and rich history dating back to Viborg’s earliest days. Danish Days is schedule for July 13 - 17 this year.
Ethnic foods, movies, water wars, ping pong ball drop, craft and vendors, parade on Saturday, dance, kids activities, fireworks - something for the entire family!!
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Main Street, Viborg SD 57070
|Phone:
|605-326-510
|Website:
|http://danishdays.org/
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 17, 2022 Check website for daily schedule and times
