Danish Days in Viborg

Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 17, 2022

Danish Days in Viborg, SD has a long and rich history dating back to Viborg’s earliest days. Danish Days is schedule for July 13 - 17 this year.

Ethnic foods, movies, water wars, ping pong ball drop, craft and vendors, parade on Saturday, dance, kids activities, fireworks - something for the entire family!!