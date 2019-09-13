Darci Lynne (performance) - Sioux Falls

Sep 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Winning NBC's "Americas Got Talent" at just 12 years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne of Oklahoma impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent. Lynne is accompanied by her musical friends, including a divaesque rabbit, Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse named Oscar and a sarcastic old woman, Edna. Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn’t know she had and helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness.





Tickets: $58.87+ / VIP: $135.17