Darci Lynne (performance) - Sioux Falls
Sep 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Winning NBC's "Americas Got Talent" at just 12 years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne of Oklahoma impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent. Lynne is accompanied by her musical friends, including a divaesque rabbit, Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse named Oscar and a sarcastic old woman, Edna. Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn’t know she had and helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness.
Tickets: $58.87+ / VIP: $135.17
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|Maegen@personalpublicity.com
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/darci-lynne-friends-fresh-out-boxv
Gifted singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne brings her captivating show to the Washington Pavilion.
