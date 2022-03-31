Share |

DATE CHANGE - Preservation Thursday: How I Met Your South Dakota Weather

Mar 31, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Note the date change to March 31! (Originally scheduled for April 7)

KOTA-TV's Chief Meteorologist, Rhonda Lee, is the most Googled meteorologist in the world, because she changed the world. Her hair journey is a big part of what makes her the weather nerd she is today. Lee recognizes safety first and will talk about severe weather safety and much more in a lively conversation. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

All Dates:
A presentation by KOTA-TV's Chief Meteorologist, Rhonda Lee.

