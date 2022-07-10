Share |

Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally

Jul 10, 2022 - Jul 15, 2022

This 5-day 3-Wheeler event will be based out of Historic Deadwood, SD at the Deadwood Event Complex (a.k.a. Rodeo Grounds) with daily destination rides to sites in and throughout the Black Hills area.

Other activities for the week include vendors, socials/BBQ, entertainment, Trike Show n’ Shine, poker runs, awards night, trike parade, music, trike games of skill, charitable fundraising and more!

Each registrant receives an event patch, pin, and discount coupons for food, gaming and admission to local and area attractions. An event wristband provides admission to the 3 Wheeler Central socials, event vendors, Trike Show n Shine, Poker Runs, Trike Games and other activities associated with the event.

The public is welcome to walk through the vendor area at no charge.


Location:   Days of '76 Event Complex & Rodeo Grounds
Map:   76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   800-274-1876 ext 1102
Email:   teresas@firstgold.com
Website:   https://www.d3wr.com/

