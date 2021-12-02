Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate
Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021
Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate skates into your hometown with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays "one jump ahead" in Agrabah. Share Forky's wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the courageous Disney Princesses and much more as you create new memories with your whole family at Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate.
|Location:
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605) 367-7288
|Website:
|https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/
All Dates:
Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021
