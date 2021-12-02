Share |

Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate

Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate skates into your hometown with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays "one jump ahead" in Agrabah. Share Forky's wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the courageous Disney Princesses and much more as you create new memories with your whole family at Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate.


Location:   Denny Sanford Premier Center
Map:   1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605) 367-7288
Website:   https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/

All Dates:
Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate skates into your hometown with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays "one jump ahead" in Agrabah. Share Forky's ...
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center 57104 1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

December (2021)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable