Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade

Nov 26, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

The Holiday Lighted Parade will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Watertown on Kemp Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This event is annually held by the Watertown Business Association and has become a tradition for many in the Watertown area. Bring your lawn chair and hot chocolate and sit along Kemp Avenue to view the parade.

Fireworks start the parade and Santa & fireworks to finish the parade.