Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade
Nov 26, 2021 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
The Holiday Lighted Parade will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Watertown on Kemp Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.
This event is annually held by the Watertown Business Association and has become a tradition for many in the Watertown area. Bring your lawn chair and hot chocolate and sit along Kemp Avenue to view the parade.
Fireworks start the parade and Santa & fireworks to finish the parade.
|Map:
|Kemp Avenue Uptown Watertown South Dakota
|Phone:
|605-886-3040
|Email:
|k_solberg@yahoo.com
|Website:
|https://visitwatertownsd.com/events/calendar/2021/11/downtown-holiday-lighted-parade-2021/
All Dates:
