Drawing on the Bad River - Art Exhibit and Open House with Mark Zimmerman - Pierre

Aug 30, 2024 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

“Drawing on the Bad River,” an exhibition of drawings and paintings by Mark Zimmerman, does what it says: it draws on time spent exploring and steeping in the Bad River’s incredible landscape. In varying degrees of abstraction, Zimmerman examines the look, feel, and subsequent memories of a storied landscape in the heart of South Dakota. The drawings are as much an exploration of the possibilities afforded by graphite as of the landscape itself. Likewise, Zimmerman’s paintings frequently push the limits of acrylic paint. “Drawing on the Bad River” is a labor of love awaiting explorers who enjoy that winding river valley together with the spaciousness of the High Plains and relish seeing them anew through an artist’s imagination. Thank you for the support of the South Dakota Arts Council, with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Open House Friday July 30 from 4pm to 7pm to kick off this six week exhibit. Complimentary hor d'ouvres and adult beverages. Join Mark Zimmerman and other artists/arts supporters at Waterfront Gallery located on the shores of the Missouri river.



Exhibit will run through October 13, 2024.