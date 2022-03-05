Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Eagle Hike
Mar 5, 2022 10:00 am
Join us for a guided Eagle Hike at Good Earth State Park. One of our naturalists will lead hikers on a walk through the beautiful trails and sightseeing the majestic eagles that frequent the area.
Dress for walking and weather. Wear study shoes or boots, dress warmly and bring binoculars and cameras!
All Dates:
Mar 5, 2022 10:00 am
Eagle Hike
Join us for a guided Eagle Hike at Good Earth State Park. One of our naturalists will lead hikers on a walk through the beautiful trails and sightseeing the majestic eagles that frequent the area.
Dress for walking and weather. Wear study shoes or boots, dress warmly and bring binoculars and cameras!
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.