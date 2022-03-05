Share |

Eagle Hike

Mar 5, 2022 10:00 am

Join us for a guided Eagle Hike at Good Earth State Park.  One of our naturalists will lead hikers on a walk through the beautiful trails and sightseeing the majestic eagles that frequent the area.

Dress for walking and weather.  Wear study shoes or boots, dress warmly and bring binoculars and cameras!



