Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show: Naomi Friend - Sioux Falls

Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 27, 2020

Naomi Friend is the Guest Artist at Eastbank Gallery throughout the month of March. Naomi Friend is a professional artist in Central Iowa. She explores the prairies of the Midwest through art-making. Her pieces are inspired by the ecosystems, the plants, and the animals that make up the texture of our landscape. Naomi will be present for her reception on Friday, March 27 from 5:00-8:00. Her paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.