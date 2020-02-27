Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show: Naomi Friend - Sioux Falls
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 27, 2020
Naomi Friend is the Guest Artist at Eastbank Gallery throughout the month of March. Naomi Friend is a professional artist in Central Iowa. She explores the prairies of the Midwest through art-making. Her pieces are inspired by the ecosystems, the plants, and the animals that make up the texture of our landscape. Naomi will be present for her reception on Friday, March 27 from 5:00-8:00. Her paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery
|Map:
|401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 27, 2020 Naomi Friend's paintings will be on display throughout the month of March. Her reception will be March 27 from 5:00-8:00.
Artist Reception for Guest Artist Naomi Friend
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.