Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show: Roger Ellingson - Sioux Falls
Mar 13, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Roger Ellingson is the featured artist this month at Eastbank Gallery. Roger is a well known Sioux Falls artist who paints colorful Sioux Falls and South Dakota scenes, both plein air and in his studio. The reception for Roger will be Friday, March 6 at 5:00-8:00. His paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery
|Map:
|401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Mar 13, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.
Eastbank Gallery Art Show for featured artist Roger Ellingson
