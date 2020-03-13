Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show: Roger Ellingson - Sioux Falls

Mar 13, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Roger Ellingson is the featured artist this month at Eastbank Gallery. Roger is a well known Sioux Falls artist who paints colorful Sioux Falls and South Dakota scenes, both plein air and in his studio. The reception for Roger will be Friday, March 6 at 5:00-8:00. His paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.