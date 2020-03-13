Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show: Roger Ellingson - Sioux Falls

Share |

Mar 13, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Roger Ellingson is the featured artist this month at Eastbank Gallery. Roger is a well known Sioux Falls artist who paints colorful Sioux Falls and South Dakota scenes, both plein air and in his studio. The reception for Roger will be Friday, March 6 at 5:00-8:00. His paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

Mar 13, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Paintings will be on display throughout the month of March.

Eastbank Gallery Art Show for featured artist Roger Ellingson

Eastbank Gallery
401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103

