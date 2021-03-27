Easter Egg Hunt - Groton
Mar 27, 2021 10:00 am
Your local Lion’s Club members have filled and will be hiding nearly 1200 Easter eggs for the annual hunt.
Children from ages infant to 10 are welcome.
The Groton City Park will be divided into three age groups (under 4, 4-6, and 7-10) for the Egg Hunt. We ask that all Parents/Children meet at the Picnic Shelter to begin.
|Location:
|City Park
|Map:
|800 N Main St., Groton, South Dakota 57445
|Phone:
|(605) 846-7607, (605) 397-8422
All Dates:
