Emily's Hope Art Show Reception and Auction

Jan 29, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

This event is a signature fundraiser for Emily’s Hope, featuring the artwork of Emily Groth. Emily died of fentanyl poisoning on May 16, 2018, at the age of 21.

The Emily’s Hope Art Show and Auction not only displays the work of Emily Groth but also showcases the work of local and regional artists.

On January 29, the Emily’s Hope Art Show and Auction will be held at the Washington Pavilion in the Everist Gallery. Join us for hors d’oeuvres and music, plus both a live and silent auction, featuring the works of respected local and regional artists.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Emily’s Hope, which is working to stop stigma and save lives lost to the overdose epidemic. For more information about Emily’s Hope, please visit www.emilyshope.foundation

Ticket Prices are $75/individual, $150/couple, $500/table. * Tables for 10 are limited.