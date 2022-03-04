Escanaba in da Moonlight Share

Share |

Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 6, 2022

When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family's Upper Peninsula camp, thirty-five-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. In a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book. 


Location:   Pepsi Cola Theatre
Map:   700 N. Main St. Mitchell, South Dakota
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.MitchellACT.org

All Dates:
Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 6, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Pepsi Cola Theatre
Pepsi Cola Theatre 700 N. Main St. Mitchell, South Dakota

