Escanaba in da Moonlight Share
Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 6, 2022
When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family's Upper Peninsula camp, thirty-five-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. In a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.
|Location:
|Pepsi Cola Theatre
|Map:
|700 N. Main St. Mitchell, South Dakota
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.MitchellACT.org
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 6, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm
