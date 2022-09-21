Fall Scripture Study: The Gospel of Mark
Oct 26, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am
Enter into a rich encounter with Jesus as portrayed by this evangelist whose message is one of urgency, repentance, and transformation.
S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate these six sessions consisting of study, reflection, sharing, and prayer. Sessions will be held on Google Meet on Wed. mornings from 9:30 – 11:00 beginning Sept. 21.
Please register by Sept. 14. Registration form and additional information can be found at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/ or contact doberembt@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6022.
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Online via Google Meet
|Map:
|1105 W. 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study
All Dates:
Sep 21, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Sep 28, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 5, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 12, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 19, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 26, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Gather for an online study of the Gospel of Mark, the earliest of the four gospels.
