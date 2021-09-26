Share |

Fall Volksmarch at Crazy Horse Memorial

Sep 26, 2021 6:00 am - 4:00 pm

This autumn hike at Crazy Horse MemorialⓇ is held the same weekend as the Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up. It is the public’s second chance of the year to walk up the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.

Admission to the Memorial for hikers is discounted to $10/one person, $15/two people, $20/three or more people. Additionally, hikers pay $3 to the Volkssport Association upon registration (cash or check). Non-hikers visiting the Memorial pay regular admission rates. 

Notes: The trail rises 500 feet and can be rugged with some steep inclines. The final elevation is 6,532 feet. There are 4 checkpoints along the
route with portable restrooms. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Plan on 2-4 hours round-trip. The Hike can be canceled due to poor
weather conditions.


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/

