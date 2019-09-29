Share |

Fall Volksmarch - Crazy Horse Memorial

Sep 29, 2019

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is the most popular organized hike in the United States (15,000 walkers in a record year). This family event is sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volksmarch Association (AVA) and hosted by Crazy Horse Memorial.

Admission is waived with donation of three cans of food per person.


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org/crazy-horse-volksmarch.html

All Dates:
Sep 29, 2019

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is the most popular organized hike in the United States (15,000 walkers in a record year). This family event is sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volksmarch Association (AVA) and hosted by Crazy Horse Memorial. Admission is waived with donation of three cans of food per person.
Crazy Horse Memorial
Crazy Horse Memorial 12151 12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable