Family Fun Halloween Party

Oct 29, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Start your Halloween celebrations with a trip to Allevity! Get in the Halloween spirit with a strange and spooky round of Laster Tag in our Haunted Area! Available during the month of October.



We have a special package available for the Family FUN Halloween Party for $15 per person that includes 30 minutes of Unlimited Attractions, Free Access to Ballocity Children’s Playground & Climbing Wall, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the Facility and a coloring activity sheet!



So come as you AREN'T! Costumes are encouraged!





Fee: $15