Family Fun Halloween Party
Oct 29, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Start your Halloween celebrations with a trip to Allevity! Get in the Halloween spirit with a strange and spooky round of Laster Tag in our Haunted Area! Available during the month of October.
We have a special package available for the Family FUN Halloween Party for $15 per person that includes 30 minutes of Unlimited Attractions, Free Access to Ballocity Children’s Playground & Climbing Wall, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the Facility and a coloring activity sheet!
So come as you AREN'T! Costumes are encouraged!
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Join Allevity to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, October 29th from 11am-2pm.
