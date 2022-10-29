Share |

Family Fun Halloween Party

Oct 29, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Start your Halloween celebrations with a trip to Allevity! Get in the Halloween spirit with a strange and spooky round of Laster Tag in our Haunted Area! Available during the month of October.

We have a special package available for the Family FUN Halloween Party for $15 per person that includes 30 minutes of Unlimited Attractions, Free Access to Ballocity Children’s Playground & Climbing Wall, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the Facility and a coloring activity sheet!

So come as you AREN'T! Costumes are encouraged!

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

