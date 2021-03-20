Family Game Day at Storyland - Sioux Falls
Mar 20, 2021 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come on down – you’re the next contestant on Family Game Day! Join us on March 20 for free family fun with an array of entertaining games and activities for all ages!
Games
- Enjoy fun twists on classic game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud and more all provided by DJ Jer in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
- Take part in an escape experience provided by Escape 605
- Interactive games are provided by Average Joe Gaming and the City of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.
- Reserve the Wells Fargo CineDome for a video gaming party for 50% off during the event. Call 605-731-2345 to reserve your experience today! Time slots are limited.
Special Appearances
- Live entertainment with musician Phil Baker at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
- Balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister
- Meet and interact with our mascot Radley Rex and characters including Snow White and Little Mermaid
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://301 S Main Ave
All Dates:
Mar 20, 2021 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.