Family Game Day at Storyland - Sioux Falls

Mar 20, 2021 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Come on down – you’re the next contestant on Family Game Day! Join us on March 20 for free family fun with an array of entertaining games and activities for all ages!

Games

Enjoy fun twists on classic game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud and more all provided by DJ Jer in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.

Take part in an escape experience provided by Escape 605

Interactive games are provided by Average Joe Gaming and the City of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

Reserve the Wells Fargo CineDome for a video gaming party for 50% off during the event. Call 605-731-2345 to reserve your experience today! Time slots are limited.

Special Appearances

Live entertainment with musician Phil Baker at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister

Meet and interact with our mascot Radley Rex and characters including Snow White and Little Mermaid



Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.