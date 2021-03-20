Share |

Family Game Day at Storyland - Sioux Falls

Mar 20, 2021 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Come on down – you’re the next contestant on Family Game Day! Join us on March 20 for free family fun with an array of entertaining games and activities for all ages!

Games

  • Enjoy fun twists on classic game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud and more all provided by DJ Jer in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
  • Take part in an escape experience provided by Escape 605
  • Interactive games are provided by Average Joe Gaming and the City of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.
  • Reserve the Wells Fargo CineDome for a video gaming party for 50% off during the event. Call 605-731-2345 to reserve your experience today! Time slots are limited.

Special Appearances

  • Live entertainment with musician Phil Baker at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
  • Balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister
  • Meet and interact with our mascot Radley Rex and characters including Snow White and Little Mermaid

 
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://301 S Main Ave

