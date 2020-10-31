Share |

Family Halloween Party at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Oct 31, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

We're getting ready for some spooky and safe family fun! Join us at Allevity on Saturday, October 31st from 11am to 1pm for our Family Halloween Party! Admission includes Ballocity, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the facility and coloring activity sheet for only $9.99!

 

Fee: $9.99


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Oct 31, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Allevity is getting ready for some spooky and safe family fun!

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

October (2020)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable