Family Halloween Party at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
Oct 31, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
We're getting ready for some spooky and safe family fun! Join us at Allevity on Saturday, October 31st from 11am to 1pm for our Family Halloween Party! Admission includes Ballocity, a $5 Arcade Card, Trick-or-Treating around the facility and coloring activity sheet for only $9.99!
Fee: $9.99
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Allevity is getting ready for some spooky and safe family fun!
