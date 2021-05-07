Share |

Feed Your Mind: Linden Graber - Yankton

May 7, 2021

The Mead Cultural Education Center hosts a monthly "Feed Your Mind" Speaker Series. On May 7th local collector Linden Graber at the Mead building from 12pm to 1pm to meet visitors and talk about his vintage motorcycle and scooter collection. Pieces from his collection will  be on display at the museum from May 1 to August 31. The monthly Feed Your Mind events are always free and open to the public.


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org

On May 7th local collector Linden Graber will be at the Mead building from 12pm to 1pm to meet visitors and talk about his vintage motorcycle and scooter collection.

Mead Cultural Education Center
