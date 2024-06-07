Feed Your Mind: New Deal: South Dakota - Yankton

Jun 7, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The New Deal was a series of programs, public work projects, financial reforms, and regulations enacted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1938. Major federal programs and agencies, like the Works Progress Administration and the Social Security Administration, provided support for the farmers, the unemployed, youth, and the elderly. Dr. Rich Lofthus, professor of History at Mount Marty University, will be presenting on the effects of the New Deal in South Dakota at our Feed Your Mind program on Friday, June 7. Feed Your Mind is a free-will donation event open to the public held at the Mead Museum.

Dr. Rich Lofthus studied theology and church history at the University of British Columbia and received his doctorate from the University of North Dakota. He teaches all five World Cultures and U.S. History survey courses, as well as courses entitled Recent America and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He is known for integrating his travels, his readings, and his study of documentary film into his teaching with wide use of technology. He is a published author of World War One stories.

Fee: $Free-will donation