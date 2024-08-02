Feed Your Mind: Steam Power! - Yankton

Learn the history of and how steam power works!

The first commercially successful engine that could transmit continuous power to a machine was developed in 1712 by Thomas Newcomen. By the 19th century, steam engines powered the factories of the Industrial Revolution. Steam engines replaced sails for ships on paddle steamers, and steam locomotives operated on the railways. The history of steam engines is rich and interesting! Mead Museum Executive Director Crystal Mensch-Nelson and her father, Dave Mensch, will join us at Feed Your Mind on Friday, September 6 to discuss steam power! Crystal and Dave will explain how steam power works, the effect of steam power on the South Dakota farm, and the demise of steam power in the 20th century. Feed Your Mind is a free-will donation event that is open to the public, held at the Mead Museum.

Fee: $Free-will donation