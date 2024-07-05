Feed Your Mind: World War II Comes to South Dakota: Preserving the Story - Yankton

Jul 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

2025 will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Even though the majority of the fighting was done in the Pacific and European theaters, the war did make it to South Dakota. At Feed Your Mind on Friday, July 5 at 12 PM, Dr. Marilyn Carlson Aronson will present on the war in South Dakota. This presentation explores the lessons taught by war; the work of commanders of the South Dakota National Guard in calling both active/inactive members into service; the hurried mobilization which affected South Dakota families; the early work of the Civil Air Patrol and its licensed pilots; the iconic stories of fearless South Dakota pilots; and several stories by South Dakota veterans in World War II on various battlefronts. Join us at the Mead Museum on July 5th to hear this interesting presentation.

This presentation was made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The views expressed in this presentation may not necessarily represent the views of the Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Fee: $Free-will donation